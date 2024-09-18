Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 4th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $89.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $236.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

