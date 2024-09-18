Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 12.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

