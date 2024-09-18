Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $166.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

