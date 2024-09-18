Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,578 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

