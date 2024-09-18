Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,732 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Stryker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 108,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

