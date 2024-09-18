Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,028 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.