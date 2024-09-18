Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

