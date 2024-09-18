Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

