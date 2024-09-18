Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

