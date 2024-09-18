Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $886.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $768.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $899.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.