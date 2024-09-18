Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

