Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

