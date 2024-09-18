Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $520.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

