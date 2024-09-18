Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

