Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

