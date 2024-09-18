Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

