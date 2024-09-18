Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 6,330 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

VRNT opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

