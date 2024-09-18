Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $185,086.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after purchasing an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Verint Systems by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

