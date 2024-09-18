Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.72

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $8.07. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 155,665 shares trading hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -803.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

