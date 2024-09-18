ViciCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $201.17 Million (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $201.17 million and $173,127.81 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for about $20.21 or 0.00033770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,149 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

