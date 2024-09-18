Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 1,600,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,608,993.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

VRDN stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,780,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

