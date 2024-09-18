Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

