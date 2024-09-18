Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

