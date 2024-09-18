Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

