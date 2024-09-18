Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,878,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

