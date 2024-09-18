Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,534,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE:NU opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

