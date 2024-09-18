Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after purchasing an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTE opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.