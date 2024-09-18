Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.46

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 18322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,349,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

