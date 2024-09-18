Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.72

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 16911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

