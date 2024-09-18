Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:EDF opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
