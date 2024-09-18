Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EDF opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

