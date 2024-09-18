Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

VST stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

