Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.