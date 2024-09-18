Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock remained flat at $10.87 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.