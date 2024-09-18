Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock remained flat at $10.87 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
