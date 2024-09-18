Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at Berenberg Bank

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Warpaint London Stock Up 0.9 %

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

Shares of W7L opened at GBX 553 ($7.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £429.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3,072.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Warpaint London has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). Company insiders own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

