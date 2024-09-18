Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at Berenberg Bank

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Stock Up 0.9 %
Warpaint London Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). Company insiders own 41.51% of the company’s stock.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.