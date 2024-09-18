Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 16,474 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $633,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 123,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 135,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.