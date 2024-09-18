Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 2,063 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.50 and its 200-day moving average is $423.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

