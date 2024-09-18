Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 2,066 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $175.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.69.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

