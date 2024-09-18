Waterloo Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

