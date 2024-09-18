Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.