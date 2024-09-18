Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $22.32 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 2.7% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

