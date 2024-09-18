Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.67 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

