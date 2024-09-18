Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,348,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

