Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 1,683 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $50,986,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after acquiring an additional 312,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $31,503,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $20,440,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 145,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

