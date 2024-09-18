Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

