Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

