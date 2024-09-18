Wealth Alliance Has $24.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.