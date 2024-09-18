Wealth Alliance Purchases 4,367 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.