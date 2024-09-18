Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.