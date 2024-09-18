Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $113,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.78. The company has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

