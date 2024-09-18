WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,206 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 99,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.