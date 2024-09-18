WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.50 and a 200 day moving average of $423.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

